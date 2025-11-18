Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 219,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.9% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $143.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

