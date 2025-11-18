Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,376,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in CME Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 398,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,902,000 after buying an additional 94,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $279.13 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.65.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

