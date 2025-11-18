Citigroup Inc. Has $114.73 Million Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,894 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Smurfit Westrock worth $114,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,028,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 120.28%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.