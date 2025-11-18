Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,805 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

