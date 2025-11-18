Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,033,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,029,000 after acquiring an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $7,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.