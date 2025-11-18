Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

