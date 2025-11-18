Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Cigna Group $CI

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cigna Group were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.05.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $270.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.16 and a 200-day moving average of $300.40.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.