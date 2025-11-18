Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $203,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $4,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $403.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.54.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

