Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.51% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $23,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

