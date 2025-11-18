Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Linde were worth $32,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 23.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Linde by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 271,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $417.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.13 and a 200-day moving average of $462.36. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $486.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

