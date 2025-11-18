Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 1,004 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,977 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $337.80 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.31 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.24 and its 200-day moving average is $420.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. UBS Group cut their price target on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

