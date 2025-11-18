Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 107,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

