Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.