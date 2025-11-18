89,501 Shares in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,252 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in NCR Voyix by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,626,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after buying an additional 1,380,442 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 99.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 731,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $4,943,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE VYX opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VYX. Zacks Research cut shares of NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCR Voyix

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.