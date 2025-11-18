Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 557,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after buying an additional 49,099 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 492,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,709 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 1,122.0% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 213,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 196,188 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 85.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 6.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 89,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAM. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

Pampa Energia stock opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.97). Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

