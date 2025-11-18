JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $300.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

