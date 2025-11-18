Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,554,000 after acquiring an additional 139,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,671,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

