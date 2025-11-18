Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 987.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 121,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.