Analysts Set Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target at $96.50

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.50. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $1,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,272,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,210,910.87. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $593,929.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,180.56. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,620 shares of company stock worth $2,160,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.