Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Knife River from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Get Knife River alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Knife River

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River

Knife River Stock Down 3.1%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Knife River by 141.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Knife River during the first quarter worth $35,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNF opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Knife River has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Knife River will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.