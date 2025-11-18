Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,152 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Porch Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Regi Vengalil sold 40,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,434.60. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda L. Reierson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,796.25. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,450. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Porch Group

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Porch Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.