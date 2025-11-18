Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $29,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 109,957 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $150.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

