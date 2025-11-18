Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 18,141 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prologis were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

