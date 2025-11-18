Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 32,114 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,114 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $24,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,720,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,590,000 after acquiring an additional 397,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,942,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,013,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,466,000 after purchasing an additional 596,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.97%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Further Reading

