Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,522 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 172,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 293,589 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

