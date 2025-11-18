Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

