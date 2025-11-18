Creative Planning Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Creative Planning grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 142,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Allianz SE increased its holdings in Zoetis by 30.5% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

