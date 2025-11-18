Creative Planning Buys 10,435 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Republic Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $22,078,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0%

RSG stock opened at $209.89 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.43 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

