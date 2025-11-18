Creative Planning Buys 530 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 75,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,975,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,095,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2%

GWW stock opened at $924.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $964.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,011.32. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.44.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

