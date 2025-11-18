Creative Planning Purchases 675 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 11.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in AutoZone by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 341.0% in the second quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 33.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 price target (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,551.56.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,862.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,036.40 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,003.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,892.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $51.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

