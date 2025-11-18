Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,249 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 156,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 502,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 176,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Arete boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

