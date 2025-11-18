SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 500,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 41,058 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

