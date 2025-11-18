Creative Planning Acquires 32,917 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,538,000 after purchasing an additional 975,106 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,406,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,235,000 after buying an additional 846,162 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 681,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 234,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,247,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,186,000 after acquiring an additional 198,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,818.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 186,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 179,907 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

