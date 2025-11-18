Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,020 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,396,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,090,000 after acquiring an additional 740,502 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the second quarter worth $2,816,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the second quarter worth $2,265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expand Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,029,000 after purchasing an additional 170,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $136.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.