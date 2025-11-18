Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,543 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nova were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nova by 51.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 182.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nova by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $286.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.10 and its 200 day moving average is $269.66. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $361.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.04. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The business had revenue of $224.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.200 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Nova from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Nova Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

