Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,674 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BXP were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in BXP by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BXP during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 143.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of BXP by 24.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered BXP from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other BXP news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

