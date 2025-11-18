Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HP were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $179,037,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,022,000 after buying an additional 1,829,411 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in HP by 32.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,684,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $139,047,000 after buying an additional 1,378,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HP by 96.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $64,642,000 after buying an additional 1,147,342 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $22,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

