Creative Planning Sells 1,803 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,058,000 after purchasing an additional 102,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 176,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $192.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

