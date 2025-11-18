Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,233 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 148.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Veralto by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.