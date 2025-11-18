STERIS plc $STE Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,114 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $268.30.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

