Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $213,283,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,702,000 after buying an additional 628,886 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $230,200,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $139,386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after acquiring an additional 287,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,247.76. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $420.54 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $484.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.45.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.