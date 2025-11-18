Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 12,403 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

