Creative Planning Has $16.84 Million Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,381,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of O opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

