Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $546,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

