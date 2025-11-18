RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.40 and traded as low as GBX 72.70. RWS shares last traded at GBX 74.80, with a volume of 3,035,054 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RWS. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of RWS from GBX 240 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RWS from GBX 195 to GBX 175 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.40. The firm has a market cap of £268.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

RWS is a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise. We grow the value of ideas, data and content by making sure organizations are understood. Everywhere.

Our proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents and human experts help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence – growing their business and connecting them to a world of opportunities.

It’s why over 80 of the world’s top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions and shape brand experiences.

With 60+ global locations, across five continents, our teams work with businesses across almost all industries.

