Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.54 and traded as low as GBX 210.50. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 220, with a volume of 78,433 shares.

Somero Enterprises Trading Up 4.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.54. The company has a market cap of £119.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.63.

About Somero Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.