Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.54 and traded as low as GBX 210.50. Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 220, with a volume of 78,433 shares.
Somero Enterprises Trading Up 4.8%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.54. The company has a market cap of £119.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.63.
About Somero Enterprises
Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.
