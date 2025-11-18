Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.86 and traded as low as GBX 24.70. Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 26.65, with a volume of 434,062 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 60 to GBX 79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 74.50.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDY

Speedy Hire Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

The company has a market cap of £122.04 million, a P/E ratio of -110.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £70,000. Also, insider David N. C. Garman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 per share, with a total value of £58,000. Insiders have bought 550,500 shares of company stock worth $15,704,000 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Speedy Hire

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.