Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.47 and traded as low as GBX 95.15. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 95.65, with a volume of 5,467,525 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 110 to GBX 114 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.7%

Insider Transactions at Primary Health Properties

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell bought 231,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 per share, with a total value of £206,091.96. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.