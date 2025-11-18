Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.49 and traded as low as GBX 9.80. Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 10, with a volume of 468,094 shares changing hands.

Nanoco Group Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.