Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.50 and traded as low as $31.20. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.51.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.78 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kansas City Life Insurance
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.